nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $6,171,227.20 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,019,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $78,711.98.
- On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.
- On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80.
NCNO stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
