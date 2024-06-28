nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $6,171,227.20 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,019,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $78,711.98.

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80.

NCNO stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

