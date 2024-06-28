Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares changing hands.
Ncondezi Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83.
Ncondezi Energy Company Profile
Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.
