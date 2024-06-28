NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.39

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $84.39, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

