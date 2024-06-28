Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, reaching $680.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $293.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

