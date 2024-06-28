Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $679.00 and last traded at $683.77. Approximately 561,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,969,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $684.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.