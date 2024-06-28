New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.66

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as high as C$2.73. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 684,754 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

