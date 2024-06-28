Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $46,593,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

