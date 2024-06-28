NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $19.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,952,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 80.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,066,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 476,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

