Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Buys $36,750.00 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,429,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,567.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, William Monroe purchased 152,639 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $222,852.94.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 86.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.