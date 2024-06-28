NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $44.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 103.67%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

