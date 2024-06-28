NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $44.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 103.67%.
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
