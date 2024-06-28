Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.04. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 114,147 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $831.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.