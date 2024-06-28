Norwood Financial Corp Acquires 950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,419,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

