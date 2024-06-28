Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.3% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 162.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.53. 8,858,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.