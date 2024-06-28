Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

