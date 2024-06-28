Norwood Financial Corp Purchases 465 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,902. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

