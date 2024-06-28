NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,551. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.