Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Novartis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $16,715,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 82.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.