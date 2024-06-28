NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

