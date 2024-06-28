Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NUW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 90,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.