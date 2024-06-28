Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 90,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,484,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

