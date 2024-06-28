Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 210,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 145,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
