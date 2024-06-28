Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 0.7%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 59,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 111,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

