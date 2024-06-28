Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 0.7%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 59,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 111,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.