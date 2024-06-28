NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic Sells 971 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$12,953.14.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,593. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVA. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

