NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic Sells 971 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$12,953.14.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NVA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,593. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVA
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.