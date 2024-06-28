NYM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $106.63 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.13812953 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,333,663.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

