Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $659.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $659.66 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09727657 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $21,648,442.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

