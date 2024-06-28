Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 380

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 380 ($4.82) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 288.90 ($3.66). 2,044,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,357. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 278.17 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.90).

Insider Activity at Ocado Group

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($126,844.09). Insiders purchased a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $10,044,278 in the last ninety days. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

