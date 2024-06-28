Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 396,309,207 shares.

Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.