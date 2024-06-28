Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $4,109,613 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $136,978,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

