Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $104.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.40.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

