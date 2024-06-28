Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,529. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.