Orchid (OXT) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $72.99 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,185.84 or 0.99946954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012799 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07445463 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,503,700.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

