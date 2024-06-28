Ordinals Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $38.13 or 0.00062986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $800.82 million and approximately $121.38 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 39.47432218 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $146,362,110.43 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

