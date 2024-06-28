Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as low as C$2.73. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 573,740 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$158,000.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $643,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.