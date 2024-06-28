Overbrook Management Corp Sells 13,245 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $499.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.30 and a 200 day moving average of $502.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.