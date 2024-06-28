Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

