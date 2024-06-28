Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading Up 0.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 3,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.