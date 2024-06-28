PAAL AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $226.57 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $226.57 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.27910773 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,670,755.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

