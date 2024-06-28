Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 2,804 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 111.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.