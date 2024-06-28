Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Trading Down 2.2%

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. 829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

