Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. 88,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

