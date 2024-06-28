Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 17.13% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $450,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 7,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

