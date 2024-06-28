Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.03. 19,078,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,715,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

