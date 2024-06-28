Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. 1,592,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822,420. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

