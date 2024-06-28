Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean Sells 4,250 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00.

TSE PSI traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$18.56. 120,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.03 and a 12 month high of C$18.57.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

