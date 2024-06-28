PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 3.6%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
PAX Global Technology Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PAX Global Technology
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.