PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 3.6%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

PAX Global Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.