Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

PWOD stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

See Also

