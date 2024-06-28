PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $166.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.