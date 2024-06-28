Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,659,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of -463.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

