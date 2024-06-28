PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $17.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

