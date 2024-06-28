PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Stock Position Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,317 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 9.04% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTRB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PTRB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $41.24. 63,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,344. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

