Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 722 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,327,000.

VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 3,025,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

